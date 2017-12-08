France ended Romania's unbeaten streak with a superb victory today in Group A at the Women's Handball World Championships in Germany.

Romania, the defending bronze medal winners, had won each of their first four matches and had already ensured a first place finish in the group.

But France, chasing a first World Championship medal since they won silver in 2011, began superbly and cruised into a 17-7 lead at the halfway point in the Trier Arena.

Romania constantly challenged but will not able to close the gap as they slipped to a 17-26 defeat.

Both teams progress from the group along with Slovenia and Spain.

Angola defeated Paraguay 32-28 in a battle between two already-eliminated teams elsewhere today in the group at the same venue.

In Group B, Hungary enjoyed a thrilling 30-29 win over Czech Republic at the EgeTrans Arena in Bietigheim-Bissengen.

Poland are eliminated despite thrashing Argentina 38-20 in the group's earlier contest.

Montenegro progressed after a equally exciting 24-24 draw with Brazil in Group C at the Large EWE Arena in Oldenburg.

Japan also qualified for the last 16 in the group after they won 31-13 over Tunisia.

The Netherlands, the silver medal winners in 2015, defeated hosts Germany 31-23 at the Arena Leipzig.

China finish bottom of the six-team group on points difference despite a 26-26 draw with fifth place Cameroon today.