The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) launched its "Active Kids" project for 2017-2018 at five schools in Istanbul.

Backed by sports giant Nike, the project is expected to reach more than 2,000 children during the academic year.

It sees local youngsters take part in a range of sporting activities while guided by qualified instructors.

The aim is to encourage children to be more active and fight against physical activity, a problem the TOC has described as a "global epidemic".

"The TOC is extremely proud to welcome back the Active Kids initiative to Istanbul for the fourth year in a row," said TOC Board member Ayda Uluç.

"The project not only gives children access to sport within their own community, but also allows them to form lifestyle habits that will have a positive impact on their social and physical wellbeing.

The project is designed to keep youngsters active ©TOC

"Through Active Kids and other youth oriented programmes, the TOC is making sport more accessible to children throughout Turkey.

"As a National Olympic Committee, it is our responsibility to promote the mental and physical health benefits of keeping active amongst our nation’s youth."

The project was first launched in 2014 with Nike providing the children involved with special sportswear.

It was initially held at two schools but its success quickly saw the scheme rolled out further.

At the end of the academic year, a TOC survey will monitor the children's progress.