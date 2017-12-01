A "Twenty-Eight by '28" initiative has been announced by Los Angeles' Metro in order to complete 28 key transport projects in time for the city hosting the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 11 years' time.

Projects included in the scheme involve road and transit works, as well as bicycle and pedestrian ones.

Some were already scheduled to be completed by 2028, while others are receiving accelerated funding and earlier timetable to meet the Olympic deadline.

"Winning the 2028 Olympic Games gives us the chance to re-imagine Los Angeles, and ask ourselves what legacy we will create for generations to come," the city's Mayor and Metro Board chair, Eric Garcetti, said.

"Twenty-Eight by ’28 will help us frame the progress we’re striving to make in the years leading up to the Games.

"This initiative is our opportunity to harness the unifying power of the Olympic Movement to transform our transportation future."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pictured on the metro in the city ©Getty Images

Using the Olympic and Paralympic Games to improve the city's transport infrastructure was a key part of the Los Angeles bid.

It was also one reason why the city was happy to accept hosting the 2028 edition in September rather than the 2024 one they initially bid for, which was instead awarded to Paris.

This was because hosting the later event would allow more time to complete transport projects before the Games.

Seventeen of the projects were already scheduled for completion before 2028 while eight "aspirational" ones were originally due to be finished later.

"The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games offer an opportunity for us to work with the State and Federal Governments to move our projects forward for the good of the people in our region," added Metro chief executive Phillip A. Washington in a statement circulated following a Board meeting finalising the plans.

A delegation from Los Angeles 2028 delegation is currently attending IOC Orientation Seminar here to assist both them and Paris 2024 with the early stages of preparations.

Those present include chief operating officer John Harper, chief bid officer Danny Koblin and manager of strategic planning Hilary Ash.