Qatar's Khalifa International Stadium, the first completed venue for the 2022 World Cup, has received a major sustainability certification.

According to FIFA, the 40,000-seater stadium has become the first in the world to be awarded a four-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System.

The system is administered by the Qatar-based Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD).

The award comes after the stadium, which was officially opened in May of this year following the completion of extensive renovation work, was provisionally recognised in June 2016.

"It’s great to see that Qatar’s first stadium has successfully received certification so far in advance of the tournament," Federico Addiechi, FIFA's head of sustainability and diversity, said.

"Also, the fact that such a sophisticated certification system exists and is being widely used in Qatar is very promising.

"Stadiums are at the heart of a FIFA World Cup, making them the focus for the sustainable management of the event."

The Khalifa International Stadium was officially opened in May ©Getty Images

He added: "We’re extremely happy with the cooperation between FIFA, the SC and GORD.

"The collaboration will not stop with the certification process - there is so much in the pipeline, which will all be covered in the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup Sustainability Strategy, to be launched in 2018."

In a statement, FIFA said developers must employ "leading sustainability practices in the design, construction and operation to minimise a building’s ecological footprint" in order to receive the award.

It comes despite claims of rampant abuse of migrant workers at stadiums being constructed for the 2022 World Cup.

The first report from FIFA's Human Rights Advisory Board, published earlier this month, called on the worldwide governing body to strengthen efforts to assist workers' rights at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 World Cup construction sites.

Human rights groups then continued their criticism of FIFA following the release of the report.

They claimed FIFA had still not done enough to address the issue.