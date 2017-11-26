American freestyle kayaker Dane Jackson will be the favourite for every event he chooses to enter at the 2017 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Freestyle World Championships at the White Water Park in San Juan in Argentina.

The 24-year-old, son of famed Olympic kayaker and four-time world freestyle champion Eric Jackson, the founder of the successful and popular Jackson Kayaks, will be looking for a third consecutive K1 world title and a third overall C1 gold.

Jackson still believes the competition will be tight in San Juan with large scores being posted, possibly even breaking the famed 2000 point barrier.

"I’m expecting a super high scoring sick worlds to be a part of and watch, along with super tight scores," he said.

"I think this feature is epic, but it is also one of the first times we are going to see all the top people have very different routines I think.

"I’m excited just to be back into training mode, but definitely feeling the heat as there are a ton of great paddlers here.”

Jackson's closest challenger is likely to be American teenager Tom Dolle, who many believe is the "next big thing" on the circuit.

Claire O'Hara, seen as the greatest kayaker of all time, will be looking to add a ninth world title in San Juan ©ICF

The women’s event is also likely to be dominated by one person with Britain's Claire O’Hara, arguably the greatest kayaker of all time with eight world titles, taking part in the tournament in San Juan.

The 38-year-old claimed she has some new moves for the Championships.

"I have new tricks this year that I will be putting into my rides for the first time at a Worlds competition and that is really exciting," she said.

"Especially if I make it through to finals then there will be scope to add some variety and try to get some epic big rides. In the prelim rounds I'll be playing it a bit safe to make sure I make the cuts, but in finals it's going to be time to really play.”

O’Hara, the only athlete to win both the freestyle and squirt titles, agreed with Jackson’s belief that the tournament will see score records broken.

"I foresee we are going to see some big rides being thrown in all the classes and potentially some new record-breaking high scores. It's going to be exciting to see if the infamous 2000 and 1000 point barriers will be broken in the different categories," she said.

The Championships are due to get underway tomorrow with squirt events the order of the day.

After that, the following three days will be filled by preliminary rounds in the kayak and canoe events before the quarter and semi-finals scheduled for Friday (December 1).

The final day of the Championships is due to take place on Saturday (December 2) with medals to be awarded in each of the categories.