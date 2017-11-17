Hong Kong is poised to host senior competition at the first edition of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Ocean Racing World Championships to take place in Asia.

More than 400 athletes from 33 countries have arrived in the city to compete in all, with the start-line for races at Clearwater Bay.

Competitors will then paddle 22.25 kilometres to the finish line at Stanley Beach.

South Africa have already been tipped as the team to beat with the women's senior title due to be contested tomorrow.

On Sunday (November 19) the men's elite race will be held.

The South African team includes 2013 world champion Sean Rice and his younger brother Kenny among the men's ranks, as well as world marathon champion Hank McGregor.

The women’s team includes 2013 silver medallist Michelle Burn and Olympic medallist Bridgitte Hartley.

South Africa have been tipped for big things in Hong Kong ©ICF

Junior and under-23 events, as well as the inaugural Asian title, have already been decided today.

"We are confident the Hong Kong Canoe Union will deliver a great event, which will be reminded as one of the best in years to come," ICF Ocean Racing Committee chairman Mario Santos said.

"We hope that this event will leave a long-lasting legacy of ocean racing in Hong Kong, in Asia, and across the world.

"The aim is to increase participation rates in this discipline and to promote canoeing to sea-bound countries."