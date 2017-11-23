Unbeaten Algeria will face Morocco in the final of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships African Qualification Tournament after both sides won their semi-final matches in Durban today.

Algeria, who finished top of the round-robin group, recorded their seventh consecutive win at the tournament as they beat South Africa 63-45 at the Tongaat Indoor Sports Centre.

Morocco had earlier booked their place in the final as they overcame Egypt 87-44 in a high-scoring affair.

The two sides will clash for a place at the IWBF World Championships in German city Hamburg next year.

Ghana and Nigeria both withdrew from the men's competition for financial reasons.

Egypt and South Africa have been left to battle it out for the consolation prize as they will compete for the bronze medal.

South Africa will take on Algeria in the final of the women's event ©IWBF

Both matches are due to be held on the final day of the event in the South African city tomorrow.

The women's final will be between South Africa and Algeria.

Algeria produced a superb performance as they thrashed Kenya 89-8 in their semi-final encounter.

South Africa were also in commanding form, dispatching Zimbawbe 60-4.

Angola won an entertaining fifth and sixth-place play-off in the men's competition as they ousted Zimbabwe 52-42.