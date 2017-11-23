A gathering of more than 400 fifth-generation (5G) network experts in Seoul provided an opportunity for the country's three mobile operators to showcase the system which will be available during next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

They offered real-time sports content services using 5G networks, such as virtual reality videos, to help television viewers feel as if they were at the ice rink or ski slopes, according to Yonhap news agency.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and brought together network operators and policymakers from all over the world.

5G technology allows a data transmission speed that is 40 to 50 times faster than existing long-term evolution networks.

Virtual reality could be among the new enhancements at Pyeongchang 2018 thanks to 5G technology ©Pyeongchang 2018

The meeting discussed how the latest models could improve connectivity.

"The 5G technology is the core base of the fourth industrial revolution that would utilise various intelligent technologies," said Kim Yong-soo, a vice-minister for Science and ICT, who added that Seoul would make further efforts to cooperate with overseas experts.

The next-generation mobile networks are expected to handle more data, connect more devices, significantly reduce latency and bring new levels of reliability.