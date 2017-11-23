A total of eight sports and three sport disciplines have expressed an interest in applying for inclusion on the programme for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, it was announced today.

As part of a 14-month exercise by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to determine the final sports programme for Paris 2024, recognised International Federations of summer sports not yet on the Paralympic programme had until Tuesday (November 21) to notify the IPC that they wanted to be considered for inclusion.

The International Federation of CP Football, International Federation of Powerchair Football, International Golf Federation, International Surfing Association, World Armwrestling Federation, World Karate Federation, World Para Dance Sport and World Sailing all expressed an interest to be included.

The IPC are due to decide which International Federations are eligible for the second phase of the application process in February 2018.

They are then scheduled to decide which sports meet the technical requirements for the Games in September 2018 and make their final decision on the Paris 2024 Paralympic programme in January 2019.

Three International Federation whose sports already feature on the Paralympic programme also put forward applications for new disciplines.

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation has put forward the 3x3 discipline, World Taekwondo has expressed an interest in including the Poomsae discipline and World Shooting Para Sport has proposed the inclusion of trap shooting.

Surfing is one of 11 sports applying for inclusion on the Paralympic Games programme at Paris 2024 ©ISA

When the IPC conducted a similar review of sports for Tokyo 2020 sailing was dropped and badminton and taekwondo was added.

"We truly believe that the application process to be included in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games sport programme will be the most competitive yet and this is reflected with the number of sports and disciplines expressing an interest for inclusion," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"No sport is guaranteed a place at Paris 2024 and the IPC will now analyse these applications to determine which sports and disciplines go forward to the next phase. In the second phase of this exercise the level of competition will increase dramatically as sports already on the Paralympic programme will enter the race."

The IPC Governing Board is due to meet at its headquarters in Bonn on January 27 next year to decide which new sports and disciplines from those who have expressed an interest are eligible to enter phase two of the application process.

From February 2018, the 22 established Paralympic sports, plus those additional sports and disciplines approved by the Governing Board, will be invited to complete a comprehensive application pack by July 2018.

The pack features a series of questions that aims to give the IPC detailed information regarding each sport’s governance, rules and regulations, associated costs, anti-doping programme compliance and activities, worldwide reach, quadrennial competition programme and procedures to ensure athlete welfare.

Following a thorough review of all applications, including full agreement from the IOC and Paris 2024, the IPC Governing Board will announce its final decision in early 2019.