Australian diver Melissa Wu has set her sights on selection for a second home Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018, which will come 12 years after her first.

Wu arrived on the world stage as a 13-year-old at Melbourne 2006, winning the silver medal in the women’s 10 metres synchronised platform event and finishing fifth in the 10m individual platform.

Two years later she became the youngest Australian to win an Olympic medal in diving by claiming the 10m synchronised platform silver medal at Beijing 2008.

Now 25 years of age, Wu is hopeful of securing selection for Gold Coast 2018.

"[Melbourne] was this big whirlwind and I was really naive, so I just soaked it all up and enjoyed it without going in with all that pressure," she told the Games’ official website.

"You only get that opportunity when you’re young and first starting out and after that, you’re expected to do well.

"It was definitely easier when I was younger and chasing than trying to stay at the top.

"I think that’s the same for any athlete in any sport.

"Getting there definitely isn’t easy, but you’re working towards something and you haven’t achieved it yet.

"When you get there, being able to maintain that, especially over a period of 10-plus years is really difficult.

"But then as you get experience, you learn how to mix it up, which is what I’ve been doing in the last couple of years, trying to mix up my training a bit, keep it fresh, keep things new and find new ways to get a better performance out of myself."

Melissa Wu, centre, competed at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games as a 13-year-old ©Gold Coast 2018

If selected for Gold Coast 2018, Wu will be almost twice the age she was at Melbourne 2006.

Earlier this month, she and partner Taneka Kovchenko won gold in the synchronised 10m platform at the International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix in Gold Coast.

This was despite them having only completed one session together in the lead-up to the competition.

Kovchenko is based in Adelaide, while Wu is in Sydney.

They usually train together in the weeks before a meet, but Kovchenko ruptured her eardrum and was unable to dive until just days before action got underway.

"We’ve been diving together for most of the year but it’s not that long when you compare it to other synchro teams," Wu said.

"We haven’t had a lot of opportunity to fine tune our synchro so for me, my individual dives could have been a lot better, but we were really happy with how we synchronised because that was something we were both working really hard on.

"I’m hoping to make the team with Taneka and also have a long-term synchro partnership with her, into next year and beyond."

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games are due to take place from April 4 to 15.

Diving competition is set to be held across four days from April 11 to 14.

The Optus Aquatic Centre will play host.