Australia thrashed England 38-0 at the Women's Rugby League World Cup, while Jillaroos centre Isabelle Kelly was cleared of a biting allegation made during the game.

New Zealand enjoyed a comprehensive 76-0 victory over the Cook Islands in Sydney, while Canada defeated Papa New Guinea 22-8 in the day's most closely contested fixture which boosts their hopes of a semi-final spot..

England prop Chantelle Crowl claimed Kelly bit her forearm during a first half the Jillaroos dominated, scoring 24 points without reply.

However, the review panel confirmed no charges would be brought.

Australia ran in eight tries to none, with Meg Ward scoring twice against an England side who were hampered by the loss of centre Amy Hardcastle to an ankle injury..

Australia are on top of Pool A after two wins and look utterly dominant.

Honey Hireme of New Zealand scores a try during the 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup match between New Zealand and Cook Islands at Southern Cross Group Stadium ©Getty Images

Canada beat Papua New Guinea 22-8 in the day's final game to record their first victory and

Two teams qualify for the semi-finals from each of the two three-team pools.

Kelly, Nakia Davis-Welsh and Ward all ran in tries before Chelsea Baker capitalised on sloppy defending to finish for the fourth score of the opening half.





After the break Elianna Walton brushed the England defence aside to cross and f urther tries by Kezie Apps, Caitlin Moran and Ward against a tiring defence added a one-sided look to the scoreline for the Lionesses.

England complete their group stage campaign against the winless Cook Islands on Wednesday in another Sydney triple-header.

Australia play Canada, while New Zealand take on Papua New Guinea.