Hosts Australia made an impressive start to their Women's Rugby League World Cup title defence as they swept past the Cook Islands.

The Group A match was part of a triple-header of fixtures at the Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney, as all six teams contesting the event played their opening ties.

Australia justified their status as clear favourites against the Cook Islands by scoring 11 tries during the match.

Only Caitlin Moran scored more than one try for the hosts, with 10 members of their team going over the Cook Islands line during the tie.

Chantelle Inangaro Schofield scored a consolation try late on for the Cook Islands, but Australia emerged as clear 52-4 winners.

The score was nearly as emphatic for New Zealand, as they comfortably overcame Canada in Group B.

Honey Hireme, Teuila Fotu-Moala and Lilieta Maumau all scored a brace of tries as New Zealand claimed a 50-4 win.

England, who feature in Group A, played Papua New Guinea in the first inter-pool match.

England triumphed against Papua New Guinea in their first tie ©Getty Images

They began their tournament with a 38-8 win against Papua New Guinea, who are part of Group B.

The inter-pool matches ensure each team players three ties at the tournament.

The next set of triple headers will take place on Sunday (November 19), with the group phase concluding on November 22.

Both semi-finals will be played on November 26 in Sydney, with the top two from each pool progressing.

The final will be held at Brisbane Stadium on December 2, prior to the men's final.

This year's tournament sees the Women's World Cup played alongside the men's equivalent - co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea - for the first time.