Australia’s Ella Boot features among the leading names set to compete at the 2017 International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women’s Youth World Championships, which are scheduled to begin in Guwahati tomorrow.

Nearly 200 of the top women’s youth fighters have descended on the Indian city with the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium ready to stage the eight-day event.

Boot, who was a dan black at karate before switching to boxing, won the Commonwealth Youth Games title in the 60 kilograms division in July.

She will be aiming for another prestigious gold medal in Guwahati, but she will have to hold off the likes of 2015 junior world champion Yu Lisai of China.

Last year, Yu received the Asian Boxing Confederation’s best women’s junior boxer award following an unbeaten 2016.

The talented, technical boxer is considered one of the favourites to add a youth world title to her collection.

Among the other boxers to look out for in Guwahati is the United States’ Heaven Garcia, who, having taken up boxing at the age of eight, arrives with an impressive 50-4 overall record and a junior world title to her name.

The 51kg athlete is likely to be a key figure in what appears to be a strong American team.

Home favourite Sakshi Choudhary and Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova are also fighters expected to make an impact, in the respective 54kg and 75kg divisions.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Claressa Shields is among the past winners at the AIBA Women's Youth World Championships ©AIBA

Victory for Choudhary at last month’s Balkan Tournament in Sofia underlined the junior world champion’s current form and that of the Indian team, which won eight medals in Bulgaria’s capital.

Shamonova produced one of the biggest results of the 2015 AIBA Junior World Championships in Taiwan, beating Ukraine’s Karolina Makhno.

Both boxers have since continued their impressive trajectory and will be hoping to secure gold in Guwahati and push for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This year’s AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships will be the first-ever standalone edition.

The world governing body claims this is recognition of the development of the sport and the increase in the number of Olympic women’s medal categories for Tokyo 2020 to five.

The tournament represents the first major AIBA competition held in India since 2006 and will serve as a precursor to the country hosting the 2018 Elite Women’s and 2019 Elite Men’s World Championships.

Past junior and youth champions include the US’s two-time Olympic middleweight gold medallist Claressa Shields, who triumphed in 2013.

Italy’s Irma Testa, the 51kg silver medallist at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games, and Russia’s Anastasia Beliakova, a lightweight bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, also tasted success in 2013 and 2011 respectively.

Hoping to inspire the athletes in Guwahati will be one of the greatest female boxers of all time, India’s Mary Kom, who has been selected as the ambassador for this year’s event.