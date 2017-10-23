Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh believes next month’s International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women’s Youth World Championships in Guwahati could set a number of participating athletes on the way to competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in the north-eastern Indian city from November 19 to 26, will see 193 boxers from 39 countries hope to begin their journeys to the Games in Japan’s capital.

Those born in 2000 and competing at flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and middleweight will also be chasing a quota place for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

AIBA claims it has been responsible for the rapid development of women’s boxing since the first elite World Championships were held in 2001, working to give athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest level and ensure their inclusion in the Olympic programme for the first time at London 2012.

In that time, the sport has seen new legends written into its history, including the likes of India’s Mary Kom, Great Britain’s Nicola Adams, Ireland’s Katie Taylor and the United States’ Claressa Shields.

It is those fighters that AIBA believes will provide inspiration for many of those heading to Guwahati with dreams of following in their idols’ footsteps.

Singh said the BFI is delighted to host the Women’s Youth World Championships.

"The Championship will provide the stage for these brilliant young women to show that they have what it takes to handle the pressure, win international gold and possibly take a first step on the long road to an Olympic Games," he added.

"There is real quality and talent among the teams coming to Guwahati, and as well as giving us a glimpse of bright future elite prospects, their presence will provide further encouragement to the young Indian women hoping to follow the example of our own five-time world champion Mary Kom."

Athletes competing at the 2017 AIBA Women’s Youth World Championships will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Indian legend Mary Kom, right ©Getty Images

The Indian squad will be looking to build on its impressive haul of three gold medals at the Women's Junior World Championships in Taiwan’s capital Taipei two years ago, as the class of 2015 graduates to youth level.

Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine all have large squads of eight or more heading to India.

One of several highly-anticipated potential match-ups is that at middleweight between Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova and Ukraine’s Karolina Makhno.

Chelsey Hejnin, who has already shown her huge potential at light welterweight, may be the only member of The Netherlands’ squad making the trip.

Asian Boxing Confederation nations China, South Korea and Vietnam will all be eyeing podium finishes, while the teams of England, France, Hungary and the US are set to use the tournament as a first opportunity to assess potential Olympians for Tokyo 2020.

American flyweight Heaven Garcia is one of several athletes hotly tipped for a bright future.

Five weight classes will be open to elite women at Tokyo 2020.

Registration for the 2017 Women’s Youth World Championships closed on October 8.