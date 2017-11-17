China’s Chen Meng beat home favourite Matilda Ekholm in straight games today to progress through to the quarter-finals of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Swedish Open in Stockholm.

The third seed triumphed 11-7, 11-5, 11-1, 11-3 at the Eriksdalshallen sport complex, ending the home nation’s hopes in the women’s singles draw.

Victory sets up an all-Chinese quarter-final with qualifier Chen Xingtong, who defeated reigning European champion Melek Hu of Turkey 11-5, 11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-4.

"I didn’t find too many problems playing against her style of play," Chen, who won the ITTF Hungarian Open in January, said.

"Today I felt comfortable, I moved well.

"Certainly winning earlier in the year in Hungary has helped my confidence but I’m still excited to play here in Stockholm."

Among the other players through to the last eight is second seed Zhu Yuling of China.

She overcame Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem 11-7, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6.

Standing between Zhu and the semi-finals is Japan’s Miyu Kato, who beat fellow qualifier Yu Mengyu of Singapore 11-13, 11-5, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9.

In the men’s singles event, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna continued his impressive run by defeating Portuguese 12th seed Marcos Freitas.

Aruna, who overcame fifth seed Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the first round yesterday, prevailed 11-6, 11-4, 13-11, 12-10.

"Just as last night against Wong Chun Ting I made a good start, my serves were good," the unseeded Nigerian said.

"Marcos served half-long and I was able to top spin the serve.

"I served short and followed up as strong as possible."

Aruna is the only player remaining in the top half of the draw that is not from China.

His opponent in the quarter-finals is top seed Fan Zhendong, who beat German qualifier Benedikt Duda 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in round two.

The other last-eight encounter in the top half of the draw pits qualifier Zhou Yu against fourth seed Lin Gaoyuan.

Both came through matches against compatriots today with Zhou defeating 10th seed Yan An 11-9, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2 and Lin overcoming qualifier Liu Dingshuo, who was forced to withdraw through injury when 2-0 down in games.