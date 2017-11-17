Former swimmer Nicole Livingstone has stepped down from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive after she agreed to become the Australian Football League's (AFL) head of women's football.

The three-time Olympic medallist, who has served on the AOC's ruling board since 2013, will be tasked with running the AFL women's league.

The AOC said in a statement that they would look to replace Livingstone, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, on the 13-member executive.

She is still listed as being a member on the AOC's website.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 46-year-old will continue to serve on Swimming Australia's board.

AOC President and International Olympic Committee member John Coates thanked Livingstone for her service and wished her well with her position at the AFL.

"Nicole has made an outstanding and valuable contribution to the AOC and has been a strong advocate for all athletes," said Coates.

Nicole Livingstone won three Olympic medals during her career in the pool ©Getty Images

"I thank Nicole for her dedication and commitment to the growth of the Olympic Movement in Australia.

"An Olympian herself, she has been able to provide first hand advice on all activities of the AOC.

"Nicole is a highly regarded sports administrator and I wish her well in her new role at the AFL."

Livingstone won a bronze medal in the 200 metres backstroke at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

She then claimed silver in the 4x100m medley relay at Atlanta 1996, where she also earned bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Livingstone also won two World Championships medals and six Commonwealth Games titles, including four at the 1994 event in Victoria.

"The growth of women's AFL has been extraordinary," she said.

"I'm excited by the challenge of growing the sport from a community grass roots level right through to high performance along with ensuring the league is commercially sustainable."

Replacing Livingstone marks the latest challenge for the AOC, whose media director Mike Tancred left his post after 18 years in the role in September.

Tancred had earlier been cleared of bullying after an independent investigation into four claims against him found none of the complaints to be "made out on an objective basis".