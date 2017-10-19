The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has signed an agreement with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to provide advice on the security of teams in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The agreement is due to strt with next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

It will also include the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018, the 2019 World Beach Games in San Diego, the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne 2020, as well as Tokyo 2020.

Making the announcement, AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said: "Every Games city presents a unique set of challenges and this agreement will ensure our teams are provided with the best advice possible in regards to safety and security.

"The AFP’s guidance will help the AOC to prepare and plan to send multiple teams away to compete in cities all over the world while importantly providing security advice on the ground at each Games."

The agreement will mean a member of the AFP will attend all of the AOC’s operational meetings to ensure they can relay the best security plan possible in the leadup and throughout each event.

"The safety of our team is always of the highest priority, and this is always the case no matter where the Games are held,” Australia's Pyeongchang 2018 Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman said.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) are in regular and close contact directly with the Governments concerned and the United Nations who will continue to monitor the situation on the Korean peninsula very closely."

Australia's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman is satisfied with the steps the International Olympic Committee and Pyeongchang 2018 are taking to ensure security ©Getty Images

The AOC claimed it is taking every precaution possible and Chesterman believes Pyeongchang 2018 will be a success.

"We are comfortable with the priority that the IOC and the Pyeongchang Organising Committee are placing on security to ensure the safety of our athletes and the Games," he added.

"We are in the final phase of our preparation of our team.

"The Pyeongchang Organising Committee has done a wonderful job preparing for the Games and we are very much looking forward to participating in what I believe will be a very successful Games for the Olympic movement."

Chesterman and Carroll will lead a delegation to the final planning visit in Pyeongchang.

The visit will coincide with a security briefing being held by the Pyeongchang 2018 for all teams participating in the Games, due to take place between February 9 and 25.

"There are many complex challenges within the international security environment; however, these can be addressed through the close working relationships the AFP enjoys with its international partners and the AOC," said Phil Small, the AFP coordinator protection operations.

"We look forward to working closely with the AOC in the lead up to all AOC-supported events from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games through to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."