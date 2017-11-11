The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) has unveiled the shirts the country's players will wear at next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, even though they do not know whether they will be allowed to compete or not.

The red shirts, designed by American sportswear giants Nike, have the Russian coat of arms emblazoned on the front.

The RIHF claim they feature "a lighter and more air-venting material adding more mash on the outfit to increase ventilation".

Other modifications include an increased size of the player's numbers, while the images on the shirt have been changed to make them lighter.

The Russian men's team, winners of two Olympic medals - a silver at Nagano 1998 and bronze at Salt Lake City 2002 - is expected to be made up of Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) players at Pyeongchang 2018 after the National Hockey League (NHL) refused to officially clear its competitors to compete at the Games.

Alexander Ovechkin is among the Russians set to miss out on competing at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

KHL President Dmitry Chernyshenko recently warned, however, that the league is considering scrapping a planned break in their season from January 29 to February 25 - to coincide with the Olympics - if Russian athletes are made to compete neutrally at Pyeongchang 2018.

Russian participation at Pyeongchang 2018, due to take place from February 9 to 25, remains uncertain as a result of the country's doping scandal.

Alexander Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals and Russia's most recognisable ice hockey player, had previously claimed he would defy the NHL and represent his nation in the South Korean county.

Ovechkin has since backed down on his original stance and appeared to have given up hope of competing at Pyeongchang 2018 in a statement released in September.

The world’s largest league announced in April that they would not participate for the first time since their inaugural Olympic appearance at Nagano 1998.