Marit Bouwmeester and Peter Burling have been named female and male 2017 Rolex World Sailors of the Year at the inaugural World Sailing Awards in Mexico.

The Dutch and New Zealand duo received their awards at a star-studded event in Patio Los Arcos, Puerto Vallarta.



After claiming gold at Rio 2016, followed by a well-earned victory at the 2016 World Cup Series Final in Melbourne, Australia, Bouwmeester faced a period of struggle with injuries.

Bouwmeester received a unique marble and silver trophy, depicting the globe, and spoke of her dreams being realised.

"I'm just a girl from Friesland, north of Netherlands," she said.



"I have always had big dreams and I didn't just want to go to the Olympics but I wanted to win a gold medal and dominate the sport of sailing, being the best sailor there is.

"People laughed at me because at that time, I wasn't even ranked in the top 20.



"I guess if you enjoy what you do and if you work hard and stay dedicated then dreams do come true. I want to spread the message to the young and the old, to follow their dreams.”

Marit Bouwmeester, pictured here in Dorset, England, was a big winner at the World Sailing Awards @Getty Images

She was unable to race at major regattas throughout the early part of 2017 but returned to the sport at her home Laser Radial World Championship in Medemblik, storming to an emphatic third world title..



Just two months later, she claimed the European Championship title ensuring she holds all the current major titles: Olympic, Worlds and European.

Burling continues to thrill and excite and at just 26-years of age he has already achieved so much success.



Burling shone throughout the Challenger Series and America's Cup and not even a dramatic capsize could deter him.



Facing off against the United States' Oracle team and Australian yachtsman Jimmy Spithill, Burling spearheaded a 7-1 victory.



He is currently competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on-board Team Brunel.

Peter Burling has been the 2017 Mens World Sailor of the Year at the inaugral World Sailing Awards in Mexico ©Getty Images

The Beppe Croce Trophy was presented to Carlo Croce, President of World Sailing from 2012 until 2016.

The trophy is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing.



A 1972 and 1976 Olympian, Croce served in several America's Cup campaigns as President of the Luna Rossa Challenge and then as President of Federazione Italiana Vela.



As President of World Sailing, he led them through a rebranding from the International Sailing Federation to ISAF whilst putting sailors at the heart of the sport.



Croce received the Award from World Sailing President Kim Andersen following entertaining anecdotes of his life from World Sailing vice-president, Gary Jobson.



Stan Honey received the President's Trophy, an award that recognises an individual for their work in developing sailing, from President Andersen, as recognition for developing the presentation of the sport on television.



As a sailor Honey won the Volvo Ocean Race and, as navigator, set numerous world records and currently navigates on Comanche.



Honey has used his engineering background to create breakthrough television graphics that have enhanced the production levels of sailing.

In 2013 Honey was responsible for creating GPS based-imaging for the America's Cup and continues to refine the technology for wider use.

He was presented with an Emmy Award in 2013.





