World Sailing will launch its Sustainability Agenda 2030 next month, which sets out the International Federation's "commitment to helping create a better world through sport".

It will be revealed at World Sailing's Sustainability Forum in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on November 7.

Sustainability Agenda 2030 includes a series of targets across technical standards, events, training, venues and facilities, members and participation.

The presentation will set in motion a four-month consultation process, before the targets are finalised in spring 2018.

Priorities and where the sport aims to be in 2030 will be outlined by Mike Golding, World Sailing's Sustainability Commission chairman, and complemented by perspectives from a range of sport and industry experts.

Speakers at the Forum include World Sailing Sustainability Commission member Emily Penn, who will highlight the issues of ocean plastic pollution.

Having worked for the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Organising Committees as sustainability manager, Julie Duffus now leads the International Olympic Committee's drive with International Federations.

She will discuss the importance of sustainability in sport.

Sustainability Agenda 2030 includes a series of targets across various areas of the sport ©Getty Images

Sustainability Agenda 2030 is one of two open forums at the 2017 Annual Conference.

"Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing" will be discussed on November 6.

Attendees will discuss solutions to ensure more women take up sailing and remain within the sport through the development of "clearly defined pathways and systemic change" to create more opportunities for women at the top of the sport.

Both forums will be held alongside World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference, which commences on November 4 and runs through to November 12.

The forums, two days of Council meetings and the Annual General Meeting will be streamed live across the World Sailing Network.