South Korea are the only unbeaten team in the women's event at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships after they won another two matches in Erina today.

The defending champions continued their ominous start to the tournament at the Erina Ice Arena after recording victories over hosts Australia and China.

The South Korean side confidently dispatched the host nation 9-2 in the morning before they returned in the evening to beat China 9-3.

The win over China handed them their fourth consecutive victory of the competition in the Australian city.

China had earlier picked up their third straight success when they overcame a determined Hong Kong 9-6.

"That was a good game," China coach Marcel Roque said.

"We had one let down end but these players are young so that happens sometimes.

"It’s all about how you bounce back after that and here they didn’t get too excited about it, they just kept going, so it was a good response."

©WCF

South Korea sit top of the women's standings, with China in second and Japan third having won two and lost two.

Defending men's champions Japan also maintained their 100 per cent record with an 8-5 triumph against China in their only match on day three of the tournament.

"We need to get to know the ice more and more," Japanese skip Yusuke Morozumi said.

"There are a lot of tough games, we just need to keep doing better and better."

South Korea have also won their opening four matches as they proved too strong for Hong Kong with an 8-6 victory.

Australia, who did not play today, are third in the men's standings.

New Zealand earned their first success with a 15-3 mauling of whipping boys Qatar.

Action in both tournaments is due to continue tomorrow.