A new and "independent" Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Ethics Commission is set to be formed following a decision taken at an Executive Council meeting here today.

The body was proposed by the Legal Commission chaired by Michael Chambers, who will now begin a process to find members and draw-up its precise responsibilities.

Its membership is expected to consist of five individuals representing each of the continental federation.

It was promised that none of the five will have any link to either ANOC or its constituent National Olympic Committtees.

"There are several fundamental concepts which must be observed," Chambers told insidethegames following the meeting.

"These include independence, certainty of tenure [fixed terms], certainty of funding and transparency in the form of annual reports at the General Assembly."

It is not yet clear whether this new Ethics Commission will be able to implement sanctions themselves or whether they will merely recommend verdicts to the Executive Council.

"We will probably present both options and consider the pros and cons of each," Chambers added.

Cases will, however, be referred directly to the new Ethics Commission.

Under current rules, ethics procedures are more ad-hoc and involve the Executive Council deciding to employ an external company to carry out investigations.

The proposed rules appear more stringent than those of many other bodies, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Their Ethics Commission includes four IOC members among its nine members and only rules on cases when requested by the IOC Ethics and Compliance Officer, a professional member of its administrative staff.

ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah chaired today's meeting.

The Kuwaiti is himself still facing IOC Ethics Commission proceedings after being identified in a United States Department of Justice document in April in a case involving Guam's Richard Lai, who pleaded guilty to charges of receiving nearly $1 million (£773,000/€915,000) in bribes connected to football governing body, FIFA.

The Kuwaiti denies any wrongdoing and has already been cleared by the Olympic Council of Asia Ethics Committee.

The update on the Ethics Commission came during a meeting which also included presentations from all other ANOC Commissions and Working Groups.

It was also announced that the next ANOC Executive Council meeting will take place in Chile at the end of March in 2018.

“Today’s Executive Council meeting was very productive," said Sheikh Ahmad in a statement released afterwards.

"From the outset we have made it clear that we do not want our Commissions and Working Groups just to talk but to take action.

"I was very happy to hear today about the action the Commissions and Working Groups are proposing to take and I am sure the General Assembly will be very supportive of their proposals.

“We are committed to improving the support we provide the NOCs and protecting and promoting their interests within the Olympic Movement.

"We also want to enhance our cooperation with all Olympic stakeholders. Through the work of the Commissions and Working Groups we are ensuring we do just that.”