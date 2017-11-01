Costas Takkas, a former aide to disgraced ex-Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President Jeffrey Webb, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the widespread FIFA corruption scandal.

The Cyprus-born British citizen, who also served as general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association, was sentenced by Judge Pamela Chen at the United States District Court in New York City.

The 61-year-old, one of the first officials arrested in May 2015 before FIFA's Congress in Zurich, has already served 10 of the 15 months in Switzerland prior to his extradition to the US.

Takkas, who pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering conspiracy in May of this year, was ordered to pay a total of $3 million (£2.3 million/€2.6 million) restitution shared with Webb, a former FIFA vice-president due to be sentenced next year.

Webb, of the Cayman Islands, also pleaded guilty to numerous charges in November 2015.

Takkas' jail term is due to begin next week and he will return to the Cayman Islands when he is released.

"I should have known better," Takkas said.

"I feel big remorse.

"It's not in my nature to cause anybody harm.

"I love football."

Costas Takkas has already served 10 of the 15 months in prison after his arrest in May 2015 ©Getty Images

Takkas becomes the second official linked to the FIFA corruption scandal sentenced after former Guatemala Football Federation secretary general and judge Héctor Trujillo was given eight months in prison by Chen last week.

Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy, with the judge also ordering him to pay $415,000 (£314,000/€351,000) in restitution.

The 63-year-old was arrested in December 2015 in Florida during a Disney cruise with his family.

The trial for former South American Football Confederation President Juan Angel Napout and ex-Brazilian Football Confederation head Jose Maria Marin is due to begin on Monday (November 6) after both officials pleaded not guilty.

The criminal probe in the US has largely centered on illicit television and marketing deals.

The implicated officials are accused of taking millions of dollars of bribes from marketing firms in exchange for sponsorship and marketing deals for regional football tournaments and other matches.

The investigation into corruption within FIFA in the US has seen a total of 42 officials and entities indicted.

American authorities are involved as the money was allegedly channeled through the country using US banks.