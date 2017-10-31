European champion Rajiv Ouseph advanced as men's main draw action began at the Badminton World Federation Bitburger Open in Saarbrücken.

The Englishman is seeded second at the Saarlandhalle in the German city but is now favourite for the competition following the withdrawal of Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

Ouseph, the 31-year-old who won this year's European title in Kolding in Denmark, defeated Swiss qualifier Nicolas Lenggenhager 21-10, 21-12 in his first round tie.

Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen-hao was also among the first round winners at the Grand Prix Gold level tournament.

Hsu, the fourth seed who won a gold medal at his home Universiade in Taipei this year in the mixed team event, knocked out another Swiss player as he powered past Joel König 21-9, 21-9.

Universiade gold medallist Hsu Jen-hao remains in the draw ©Getty Images

There was home German success as former European junior champion Max Weißkirchen progressed to round two.

He proved too strong for Luxembourg's Yann Zaccaria with the 21-year-old winning 21-6, 21-8.

Malaysia's Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin disappointed the home crowd, however, by knocking out Germany's Samuel Hsiao 21-10, 21-15.

Action continues tomorrow with the main draw of the women's competition also getting underway.