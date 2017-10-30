Hosts Portugal were among the gold medal winners as pairs and team action concluded at the Boccia International Federation European Championships in Póvoa de Varzim.

Portugal triumphed in the tightest of circumstances in the BC4 pairs final at the Municipal Pavilion.

They edged a sudden death gold medal match against Great Britain which had originally been tied 3-3.

Russia beat Slovakia in similarly tight circumstances after a 3-3 draw in the third place playoff.

Both these nations won gold medals elsewhere, however.

Russia thrashed Britain 11-0 in the BC3 final after Spain had defeated Greece 6-2 for bronze.

Action will now continue with individual competitions ©BISFed

Slovakia then emerged victorious in a far tighter BC1/BC2 team final.

They won 4-3 over Slovakia as The Netherlands clinched third place with a 6-2 success over Israel.

Action has now begun in the individual events.

Competition is due to conclude on Wednesday (November 1).

A total of 112 athletes from 22 countries are participating in the continental-wide event.