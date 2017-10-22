Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has reportedly been approached by a spot-fixer, who made an offer to him before the country’s third one-day international against Sri Lanka in United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 18).

Sarfraz rejected the offer and immediately reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The PCB then informed the International Cricket Council (ICC), whose ACU received a recorded statement from Sarfraz and conducted an in-depth interview with the 30-year-old.

The ICC itself is reportedly set to interview Sarfraz and other players, as well as team management.

Bans for failing to report an approach range from six months to life.

According to Geo TV, Sarfraz was shopping with his family at a mall in Dubai when he was approached by a bookie.

Sarfraz initially thought the bookie was a fan requesting a selfie, but the man is then said to have made a spot-fixing attempt.

It was turned down immediately by Sarfraz, who reported the approach to the security officials staying with the India team and security director Colonel Azam in Lahore.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi confirmed the approach but did not name the player.

"A player was approached," he tweeted.

"As per rules he immediately reported to PCB who informed ICC.

"Matters are jointly in hand.

"No further comment."

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi claimed the spot-fixing approach made to Sarfraz Ahmed before the team's one day international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi was reported immediately ©Getty Images

Sources told Geo News that the suspect has been identified as Irfan Ansari and hails from Karachi.

Believed to be an employee of Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Ansari is said to have made a spot-fixing attempt related to bowling changes.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium's management has reportedly taken the decision to issue action against the employee in question.

When contacted by Geo News, Ansari firstly denied the allegations before saying he "might have said something like that as a joke".

Pakistan won the match by seven wickets to complete a series victory with two matches to spare.

They also triumphed in the fourth, by the same margin.

The fifth match in the series is due to be held tomorrow.

In March, fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was banned for a year by the PCB after failing to report two incidents where he was approached by bookmakers over spot-fixing.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges during a meeting with the PCB.