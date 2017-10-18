SECOM will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, World Rugby has announced.

The security company will partner the sport's premier event for the first time, but already has experience backing rugby in Japan.

They have supported the Japan Rugby Football Union, the Sunwolves Super Rugby team and the Top League.

SECOM will now provide security expertise to World Cup organisers to support the tournament, due to be played in 12 Japanese cities between September 20 and November 2.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "World Rugby is delighted to be welcoming SECOM to the Rugby World Cup commercial programme family for the first time as an official sponsor.

"SECOM is a true supporter of rugby in Japan and a brand-leader, and we look forward to partnering with them to channel that passion and expertise into ensuring a spectacular Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

"The appointment of another global brand to the growing Rugby World Cup 2019 commercial portfolio, further reflects the profile and prestige of one of the world's biggest and best-loved events."

SECOM President Yasuo Nakayama added: "Sponsoring this international event, the first in Asia, is a true privilege for us and we look forward to bringing our security expertise to ensure the smooth running of the tournament."

Japan's stunning win over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup has seen a rapid spark of interest in the sport in the Asian nation which is good news for next year's event ©Getty Images

SECOM currently has offices in 21 countries.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 commercial programme now has full inventory of six worldwide partners after previous deals with Emirates, Heineken, Land Rover, Mastercard, Société Générale and DHL.

Canon, TOTO Ltd and now SECOM are official sponsors.

Japan 2019 will be the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup, with 20 teams playing 48 matches in all.

The competition has never been held in Asia before.

World Rugby last month told Japan to speed up its preparations for the event.

"There are some areas where the Organising Committee has not progressed as much as we would expect by this stage and, with a core focus on delivering a compelling and competitive Rugby World Cup with teams at heart, the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee recognise that they need to accelerate the selection of training venues," Rugby World Cup tournament director Alan Gilpin said last month.