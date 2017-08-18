British Triathlon has appointed Andy Salmon as its new chief executive, they have announced.

He will replace Jack Buckner, who announced his resignation in May to become the new chief executive of British Swimming.

Salmon, a former Welsh schools golfer, is currently the interim chief executive of Scottish Snowsport and chairman of Triathlon Scotland.

He had previously been the deputy chief executive and development director of Scottish Golf for nine years before leaving the organisation in 2016.

Salmon is due to officially take up his new role at British Triathlon in November.

He will be tasked with guiding the sport the next Olympic and Paralympic cycle up until Tokyo 2020.

Triathlon was arguably Britain's most successful sport at Rio 2016 as Team GB won three of the six Olympic medals available.

Alistair Brownlee retained his title in the men's race, beating his brother Jonathan into the silver medal position.

Vicky Holland, meanwhile, won a bronze medal in the women's event.

Besides the two individual races at Tokyo 2020, a mixed team relay is also due to make its debut and Britain will be among the favourites for a medal.

Britain also second in the medals table as triathlon made its debut on the Paralympic programme at Rio 2016.

The team won four medals, including a gold for Andrew Lewis in the men's individual PT2 event.

Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee won gold and silver as Britain claimed seven medals in the triathlon in the Olympic and Paralympic Games at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Salmon's role will also embrace executive responsibility for Triathlon England and fulfilment of its objectives of building participation, supporting and increasing membership.

"I am hugely excited to be joining the team at British Triathlon and Triathlon England," said Salmon.

"There is so much to be positive about in triathlon and I look forward to building on the tremendous progress made by Jack Buckner and the team as we strive to deliver the 2024 vision."

Ian Howard, President of British Triathlon, backed Salmon to continue to oversee success for Britain's team.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Andy Salmon as the new chief executive of British Triathlon.

"We are confident he will drive the organisation towards continued success over the coming years."

Buckner also expressed confidence in his successor.

"Over the past three years, I have witnessed many great successes within triathlon," he said.

"Grassroots participation figures have increased enormously and we achieved seven medals during Rio 2016, including the first ever Paratriathlon gold.”

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Andy in his current role at Triathlon Scotland and believe he will continue to build on our success at every level of the sport."