Uganda will compete at the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade, it has been confirmed, after doubts emerged over their participation in recent days.

A letter posted online by Norman Katende, the director of media and communications at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, claimed the Ugandan Government would not send a team to Taipei because they enforce the 'One-China' policy.

It is the diplomatic acknowledgement of China's position that there is only one Chinese government.

Under the policy, Uganda recognises and has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province.

However Peninnah Kabenge, the Association of Uganda University Sports President, claimed the situation was a misunderstanding and has confirmed that the African nation will be sending a team.

A press release distributed this morning reveals 36 Ugandan athletes will be competing at Taipei 2017.

The country has entered athletes in swimming, badminton, athletics, tennis and women's basketball.

Avice Meya and Arthur Ssegwanyi will take to the swimming pool.

Meya recently set a national record of 33.05sec in the 50 metres butterfly at last month's International Swimming Federation World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

In athletics, Dorcus Ajok is among the squad after she recently competed at the IAAF World Championships in London, finishing 21st in the 800m semi-finals.

The Ndejje University student won gold in the 1,500m at Gwangju 2015.

Sprinters Shida Leni, Daniel Bingi and Pius Adome are expected to be other medal prospects.

Two-thirds of the athletes set to compete for Uganda here also competed at the last edition in Gwangju.

The team are set to fly out tomorrow and will be led by Chef de Mission Paul Mark Kayongo.

Uganda will be hoping to improve on their performance at Gwangju 2015, where Ajok's victory was their only medal.