The International University Sport Federation (FISU) have expressed confidence in Taipei 2017’s preparations for the Summer Universiade, as they began their Executive Committee meetings in the host city.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin officially opened the Executive Committee meeting, as the Athletes’ Village continues to receive delegations in preparation for the multi-sport event.

“I believe everybody will find new ideas,” Matytsin told the 28 member Executive Committee.

“I wish you all the best.

“Enjoy the sports and city of Taipei, and being here with your FISU family.

Presentations then took place to display the unity between FISU and Taipei 2017 official, prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Universiade on Saturday (August 19).

Officials highlighted several key areas they attempted to work together with Taipei 2017 on, such as putting final overlays and placing in technical equipment in place at temporary venues, in the closing stages of preparations.

FISU Summer Universiade director Marc Vandenplas led the organisation’s five-member sports team in delivering an overview of Taipei 2017’s readiness to stage the event.

Vandenplas has headed a team of technical delegates on the ground since June, as they sought to optimise conditions for the Universiade.

Vandenplas praised Taipei 2017’s efforts in the build-up to the Universiade and stated that weather conditions could prove the greatest challenge.

The FISU Executive Committee have met prior to the Summer Universiade ©FISU

“What we have seen is a great progress and professionalism with all the test events and simulations,” he said.

“Weather conditions pose the greatest risk.

“Of course, if we have a typhoon during the Summer Universiade, this will result in some contingency planning.

“Fortunately, we have extensively studied how we would respond to an event like this.”

Vandenplas was followed by Li-chiung Su, chief executive of the Taipei 2017, who headed the organising committee’s four-person presentation.

Organisers outlined their highlights of the Taipei 2017 Torch Relay, which will draw to a conclusion at the Opening Ceremony in Taipei Stadium.

The Relay began at the Universiade’s birthplace of Turin, Italy, before starting on a 22-stage domestic relay when it arrived in Taiwan.

Taipei 2017 state they believe the Universiade will have a lasting legacy, with the multi-sport event claimed to be providing world class training and competition venues.

The Taipei Tennis Centre, which was one of two permanent venues built for the Universiade, has been earmarked to host future Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) events in the future.

It is also expected that the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, the second permanent venue, will be used as an elite level facility in the future for a variety of sports.

Organisers have also stated that they have renovated 53 venues to provide athletes will the best possible standards for the Universiade.