The British National Alpine Ski Championships will again be held in Tignes next year, it has been confirmed.

Competition has been held at the French resort for the past three years, with no facilities available in Britain itself due to the lack of snow.

More than 500 competitors are expected for the biggest event on the British Alpine calendar, with races scheduled for Stade in Val Claret between March 25 and April 6.

Events will be held for both seniors and children with the action coming only shortly after the conclusion of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, which end on February 25.

Dave Ryding is one of the big names expected to be in action ©Getty Images

The biggest British Alpine skiing names are expected including Dave Ryding, a slalom silver medallist at the International Ski Federation World Cup event in Kitzbühel in Austria on January 22.

"It is testament to Tignes and their commitment to putting on world-class events that we are back for a fourth year to run the Delancey British National Alpine Ski Championships," said British Ski and Snowboard chief executive Dave Edwards.

"Each year the standard of skiing and racing seems to rise, and we don't expect 2018 to be any different."

Austrian Reini Fernsebner was appointed as the new Alpine head coach of the British team in May.

Jamie Ritblat, chairman and chief executive of sponsors Delancey, added: "With the 2018 Winter Olympics on the horizon, the 2018 Delancey British National Alpine Ski Championships will provide the perfect opportunity to continue to follow the journey of our Olympic and best British athletes, as they pursue their international medal-winning ambition."