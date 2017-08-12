Australian town Redcliffe has been selected to host the 2018 Rugby League Commonwealth Championship.

The two-day event, due to take place on February 23 and 24, will feature Commonwealth nations competing in a nine-a-side exhibition competition at Redcliffe’s revamped 10,000-capacity Dolphin Stadium.

It will be held in the lead-up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which is scheduled to run from April 4 to 15.

The selection comes after a successful joint bid by Moreton Bay Regional Council, Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism, Redcliffe District Rugby League Football Club and Redcliffe Leagues Club to the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF).

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland said the event was a major coup for Moreton Bay, the home of rugby league immortal Arthur Beetson and successful players including Brent Tate, Matt Gillett, Jack Reed and Petero Civoniceva.

"Moreton Bay is no stranger to hosting large sporting events, and I’m thrilled to be able to welcome players, coaches, staff and die-hard league supporters from around the world for the 2018 Commonwealth championship," Sutherland said.

"An event like this will not only broadcast some of the best rugby league talent to all corners of the globe, it will also reinforce Moreton Bay’s reputation as a destination for international travellers and premier events.

"The Commonwealth Championship will provide a huge injection into our region’s local economy and will see countless visitors stay at local hotels, eat at our best restaurants and cafes, and discover our iconic attractions.

"As a hotbed for rugby league, I can’t think of a better fit for the Championship than right here in Moreton Bay."

The Rugby League Commonwealth Championship will be held in the lead-up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The 2014 Rugby League Commonwealth Championship featured as part of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow that same year.

RLIF chief executive David Collier described it as a "huge success with players and fans alike" and expects next year’s event to be well received.

"Australians love their rugby league and Queensland is home to some of the greatest rugby league legends of all time," he said.

"I can’t think of a better location to stage the Championship, which will include a female Championship for the first time.

"I thank all those involved in helping to bring this event to life prior to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and I am sure the Championship and Games will both receive plenty of support."

Queensland's Minister for the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones said the 2018 Rugby League Commonwealth Championship, part of the Embracing 2018 programme, would bring the excitement of Gold Coast 2018 to Redcliffe.

"We all know that Queenslanders love their league so the event is guaranteed to be a great drawcard for the Moreton Bay region," she added.

"Working closely with the Embracing 2018 Moreton Bay Statewide Working Group, the Queensland Government played a key role in bringing this fantastic event to regional Queensland.

"Sport is an integral part of the healthy Queensland lifestyle and through the Embracing 2018 programme, we want to inspire active communities across the state."