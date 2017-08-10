The International University Sports Federation (FISU) are awaiting entries from Russian track and field athletes as they look to confirm them as independent athletes for the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

The Russian Athletics Federation are currently suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), with the ban having been in place since November 2015 .

It followed a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency which found evidence of state-supported doping.

Russian athletes missed last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and its 19 athletes currently competing at the IAAF World Championships in London are doing so under a neutral banner.

Sergey Seiranov, President of the Russian Students Sport Union, claimed Russia will not be competing in athletics at the Summer Universiade in Taipei.

He stated that no agreement was reached over Russian athletes competing in at the event, which will run from August 19 to 30.

"Our track and field athletes will not be competing at the Universiade in any available status as no agreement was reached," Seiranov told Russian news agency TASS.

"We planned to send 11 track and field athletes, but we did not receive explanations from the FISU regarding the participation of neutral athletes in the tournament.

"It was unclear how they could enter the database.

"The deadline for submitting applications has expired, the on-line registration is closed and there is not a single Russian track and field athlete on the list of the Universiade participants."

However, FISU have responded by saying that an agreement on Russian athletes appearing as independents was approved by the IAAF in July.

The organisation have stated they are awaiting an entry list from Russian officials, which would allow them to process and confirm they independent track and field competitors.

Russian officials have claimed athletes from the nation will not participate in athletics competition at the Universiade ©Getty Images

“FISU sent to the IAAF a list of Russian Federation athletes who could participate as independent athletes,” a FISU statement read.

“The IAAF gave permission for these athletes to compete at the Taipei Summer Universiade 2017 in late July.

“These independent athletes are free to compete under the FISU flag and under the country name Independent FISU Participant (IFP).

“These athletes can compete in a neutral uniform and can march into the Opening Ceremonies in the IFP group, the FISU flag will be raised for any IFP athlete at any awarding ceremonies.

“There were 11 athletes that were granted permission to compete as independent athletes from the IAAF list.

“FISU is now waiting for the entry request from the athletes on this list.

“Once done, FISU can process their accreditation as independent athletes at the Taipei Summer Universiade 2017.”

Russia are reportedly set to be represented by a delegation of 517 people, with 348 athletes poised to compete in 20 sports.

Figures from the organisers state that a total of 7,708 athletes from around the world will feature at the multi-sport event.

This is fewer than the 2013 edition of the Summer Universiade when 7,880 athletes took part in Kazan in Russia, but is larger than the 7,432 participants at Gwangju 2015.

Events in the 21 sport being contested at Taipei 2017 are scheduled to held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.