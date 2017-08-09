World Rugby have announced a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy for the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

The governing body claim they hope to protect participants and the tournament from corrupt practices and unauthorised gambling.



"Corruption continues to be a threat for all sports and we have seen how some sports’ reputations have been damaged by incidents of match-fixing and other breaches of anti-corruption rules," Brett Gosper, World Rugby chief executive, said.

"While there is no evidence that a problem exists in rugby, we would be naïve to think it could not happen and it would be irresponsible not to implement appropriate measures to guard against it.

"Through this important partnership, we are protecting and supporting players and officials, while providing a framework that will detect any issues, should they arise, in line with our continued commitment to maintain a level playing field in rugby."

The governing body has partnered with the Irish Garda Siochana and the Police Service Northern Ireland for the tournament, which started today, establishing a sophisticated integrity framework around the event.

World Rugby are also delivering education to all players, teams and match officials, with all participants being required to complete their online anti-corruption and betting education programme - "Keep Rugby Onside".

Players and officials have been required to complete their online anti-corruption and betting education programme ©Getty Images

The programme, established in 2012, is claimed to have nearly 20,000 registered users and contains a reporting page for whistleblowers.

Supplemental education is also being given to teams and officials through in-person briefings from World Rugby integrity officers, who will be present throughout the duration of the tournament to answer queries or deal with issues.

The governing body has also contracted a leading betting monitoring agency to monitor global betting markets for any suspicious betting behaviours and anomalous odds movements, while they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with gambling operators to enable them to access the databases of betting information.

The tournament is due to take place until August 26, with World Rugby claiming the event will be the most-watched, best-attended and most socially-engaged Women’s Rugby World Cup to date.