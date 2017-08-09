Defending champion Chen Long faces Mauritian opposition in the first round of this year's Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships after the draw for the event in Glasgow was made today.

The Chinese fifth seed, who also won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, was handed an opening clash with Georges Julien Paul as he bids for a third consecutive global crown.

He is on collision course for a quarter-final date with Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, the man he beat in the finals of both Rio 2016 and the last two editions of the World Championships in Copenhagen in 2014 and Jakarta in 2015.

Lee, a perennial bridesmaid who has three Olympic and three World Championship silver medals, is the second seed in Glasgow and will begin against Brice Leverdez of France.

The Frenchman defeated Lee in Denmark last season, so will provide a stern opening test.

South Korea's top seed Son Wan-ho will play Kalle Koljonen of Finland in round one with Denmark's third seed and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen meeting Takuma Ueda of Japan.

China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan will begin his quest for a sixth world title against Scotland's home hope Kieran Merrilees.

Poul-Erik Høyer electronically carried out the draw for the men's singles ©BWF

In the women's competition, Spain's Olympic champion Carolina Marin is also bidding for a third world title in a row.

She has been handed a bye in the first round, as has Japan's top seed Akane Yamaguchi.

All of the top seeds have been handed byes in the doubles competitions - Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China in the men's, Japan’s Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in the women's and Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China in the mixed.

The draws were made at the BWF headquarters in Kuala Lumpur with President Poul-Erik Høyer picking the men's and mixed doubles matches electronically.

"Badminton has come a long way from the days when only a few nations dominated the sport," said Høyer.

"Today the spread of medal prospects is wider than ever before and spectator interest is at an all-time high.

"Our appreciation goes to everybody who has been with us on this journey."

The World Championships will be held at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from August 21 to 27.