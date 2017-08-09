Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Frank Chamizo of Italy has moved to the top of the United World Wrestling (UWW) 70 kilograms freestyle rankings following his two triumphs last month.

Chamizo claimed his first title in July by defeating 2015 world champion Magomedrasul Gazimagomedov of Russia in the 70kg final at the Ali Aliev tournament in Kaspiisk.

The 25-year-old, ranked second at 65kg in July, then beat Ukraine’s Andriy Kvyatkovskyy to the 70kg crown at the Ion Cornianu event in Romania’s capital Bucharest.

The two victories take Chamizo above world champion Magomed Kurbanaliev of Russia to the summit of the rankings.

The Italian is one of three new number ones in this month’s UWW freestyle rankings.

Fellow European champion Giorgi Edisherashvili of Azerbaijan grabbed a bronze medal at the Ali Aliev tournament to move to the top of the 57kg standings, while Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Charati, the Rio 2016 gold medallist at 74kg, has re-gained the number one ranking at 86kg.

Edisherashvili, one of the top-ranked wrestlers in 2013 with a European title for Georgia, has moved ahead of Iran’s Rio 2016 bronze medallist Hassan Rahimi, who has had only limited action in 2017.

Azerbaijan's Giorgi Edisherashvili has moved to the top of the 57kg rankings ©UWW

Rahimi climbed to number one in the rankings in June after Rio 2016 finalists Vladimir Khinchegashvili of Georgia and Rei Higuchi of Japan were re-assigned to the 61kg category.

However, while Rahimi has slipped to number three, Yazdani Charati has moved to the top of the middleweight rankings with the decision to re-locate Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev to 97kg.

As a new entry, Sadulaev has been assigned second spot behind Olympic and world champion Kyle Snyder of the United States.

Snyder and super heavyweight Taha Akgul of Turkey are the only two wrestlers with a chance to go from Rio 2016 to this year’s World Championships, which are scheduled to take place in France’s capital Paris from August 21 to 26, at the top of their respective rankings with a chance to defend their global titles.

Khinchegashvili, meanwhile, has an opportunity to go from start to finish at the top of the rankings at both 57kg, where he won the Rio 2016 gold medal, and at 61kg, where he won his second European Championship crown in May.

Russia’s Soslan Ramonov, who has not competed in a calendar event since winning gold at Rio 2016, will also complete the wrestling year on top of the 65kg category.

His reign will end, however, during the World Championships where London 2012 Olympian Alan Gogaev is set to represent Russia.