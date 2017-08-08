A match-fixing attempt was thwarted at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) New Zealand Open in Auckland, a senior official has revealed.

Badminton New Zealand chief executive Joe Hitchcock told news website Stuff that an "incident" had occurred at the tournament, which concluded on Sunday (August 6).

The player involved rejected the approach and immediately informed competition officials, Hitchcock added, while police were also notified.

Match-fixing is a criminal offence in New Zealand.

"I can't go into the specifics of the incident, but from our point of view we want to be upfront," he said.

"An incident did occur, but we've got a good policy and process in place to deal with it once we're notified.

"It's a first for us and something quite out of the blue.

"We've gone through a long process around sport integrity education under the thought process that it wouldn't happen to us for a while at least, we thought it would be other sports that would be involved."

A spokesperson for the BWF told insidethegames they were "aware of the incident at the Grand Prix Gold event and that staff with the world governing body have worked with Badminton New Zealand in relation to it".

The BWF New Zealand Open concluded last Sunday ©Facebook

There have been no further details revealed so far but it is claimed it was an isolated attempt and there were no other incidences of potential match-fixing during the event, which forms part of the BWF's Grand Prix Gold series.

The tournament in Auckland had a total prize pool of $120,000 (£93,000/€102,000).

"We take it really seriously, it's important to go through the right steps and policy and that's an education process from Sport New Zealand with us," said Hitchcock.

"We're glad we went through that prior to the incident happening.

"We're fortunate that our players are smart and educated and the player has made a great decision in this instance and I can't speak highly enough of how they responded in this incident."

Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong won the men's singles event in Auckland, while top seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand triumphed in the women's equivalent.

Malaysia's Commonwealth Games gold medalists Vivian Hoo and Woon Khe Wei sealed the women's doubles crown and Taiwan's Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Li earned success in the men's doubles.

The mixed doubles title was claimed by unseeded Indonesian duo Ronald and Annisa Saufika.