Taipei 2017 have held an Opening Ceremony rehearsal as they prepare to welcome delegations for the Summer Universiade.

Officials assessed security procedures and traffic protocols at the rehearsal, as they aim to ensure proceedings will run smoothly on August 19.

Presentation of the Ceremony was also assessed at the Taipei Stadium, which will welcome around 12,000 people for the showpiece event.

Last month it was revealed that tickets had sold out for the Ceremony at the multi-purpose venue.

Three cultural performances and other shows were also rehearsed, according to Taiwan News.

Spectators are expected to benefit from reduced train fares during the Universiade, with metro companies having announced special deals in the build-up to the multi-sport event.

The special packages are expected to be available from August 10, allowing for reduced prices to and from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The public can also purchase tickets which will enable them to enjoy unlimited transport on mass rapid transit metro lines for either a 48 or 72 hour period.

Discounted prices have been announced for Taipei's metro lines for the Universiade ©Facebook/Taiwan Everything

Taipei's trains have been given a makeover for the Summer Universiade, with carriages having been decorated in a sporting theme.

Sports taking place at the Univesiade have been featured on the floors of the trains, with the aim of promoting the event.

Athletics tracks and swimming pools are among the facilities which have been depicted on several mass rapid transit trains to be used during the multi-sport event.

Figures from the organisers state that a total of 7,708 athletes from around the world will feature at the event due to place between August 19 and 30.

This is fewer than the 2013 edition of the Summer Universiade when 7,880 athletes took part in Kazan in Russia, but is larger than the 7,432 participants at Gwangju 2015.

Events in the 21 sport being contested at Taipei 2017 are scheduled to held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.