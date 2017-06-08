Australian Olympic swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes has been banned for a year for missing three drug tests.

The 25-year-old has been sanctioned by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), his lawyer Tim Fuller confirmed.

It means that the triple Commonwealth gold medallist is set to miss his home Games in Gold Coast next year.

Fraser-Holmes has announced his intention to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), however.

Fuller said the appeal would claim equipment used to log the swimmer's whereabouts was faulty.

All athletes must keep drug testers aware of where they are so they can turn up unannounced.

The whereabouts system allows them to nominate hourly windows when they will be available for testing.

Fraser-Holmes has allegedly claimed an ­extended dinner at his mother's house was the reason for him missing a third test.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the first two absences came after Rio 2016 when he was looking for a new coach.

The freestyle swimmer was reportedly informed by e-mail with his 12-month ban beginning from today.

"He's incredibly disappointed by the ruling from the FINA doping panel, particularly in light of the fact that he's never cheated," Fuller told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He's provided more than 200 clean tests."

Australia's Thomas Fraser-Holmes could now miss Gold Coast 2018 but plans to appeal ©Getty Images

Last month it emerged that Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves and fellow Australian Olympian Jarrod Poort were also being investigated by FINA for allegedly missing three tests.

On the faulty whereabouts system claims, Fuller told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: "Tom has been dealing with a faulty system that the World Anti-Doping Agency put into place and that contributed significantly to his second breach.

"Tom tried to log on his whereabouts over a number of days.

"He took all reasonable steps to log his whereabouts but was unable to due to a technical fault.

"Yet FINA has still found him to be negligent in this area of compliance."

Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was banned for a year by the United States Anti-Doping Agency in April for missing three out-of-competition tests.

Rollins was the highest profile athlete to be banned for the offence since Britain's Christine Ohuruogu in 2006.

She was also banned for a year but returned in 2007 to win the 400m at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Osaka, only 24 days after her suspension ended.

A year later in Beijing Ohuruogu added the Olympic title.