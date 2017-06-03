The International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup season is due to continue tomorrow in Italian city Cagliari, which is staging a leg for the second consecutive year.

Like in 2016, the event features a sprint course that will see the elite athletes winding around the water port in the capital of the island of Sardinia.

It is hoped this will ensure some fast and technical racing.

Leading the men’s field is South Africa's Henri Schoeman, who has been working to regain his place on the competition podium after having a standout year in 2016.

In the first World Cup race of 2017, Schoeman competed in front of a home crowd in Cape Town and earned the silver medal.

Since then he has been close to making a podium again, finishing fifth at the World Cup in New Plymouth in New Zealand and fourth at the World Triathlon Series (WTS) event in Japanese city Yokohama.

"I am really going to enjoy [the race]," Schoeman said.

"It’s a tough course, but I really like those courses.

"I’m looking forward also to testing how my body reacts."

Also due to compete tomorrow is Spain’s Uxio Abuin Ares, who claimed his first two career World Cup wins back-to-back last year in South Korean city Tongyeong and Japanese prefecture Miyazaki.

Denmark’s Andreas Schilling is expected to be a force on the bike having been among those to take chances and breakaway from large packs in his recent races.

The United States' Kevin McDowell, meanwhile, is likely to be in medal contention having finished just outside the World Cup podium twice this season by finishing fourth in Mooloolaba in Australia and fifth last weekend in Spain’s capital Madrid.

Compatriot Matt Mcelroy generally performs well in the sprint distance and it is anticipated that he will have a strong finish.

After debuting on a World Cup podium last year, he returned by earning the silver medal in New Plymouth.

South Africa's Henri Schoeman leads the men's field ©Getty Images

In the women’s event, the US’s Kirsten Kasper will wear the number one.

Kasper earned a bronze medal in Chinese city Chengdu before achieving a career milestone by debuting on her first WTS podium in Yokohama, where she was also third.

"Yokohama was a perfect race for me," she said.

"I executed the race exactly how I wanted and the season so far has been the same way.

"I am really looking forward to race here in Cagliari."

Starting her 2017 World Cup campaign is Kasper’s fellow countrywoman Taylor Knibb.

Knibb, the 2016 world junior champion, appeared on the scene that year and made headlines when she kept pace with world champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda on a bike breakaway.

She earned her first World Cup podium last year in Montreal in Canada.

Great Britain’s Lucy Hall is set to compete as well, but will be without her training partner and fellow Briton Jessica Learmonth on this occasion.

Also beginning her 2017 competition season is London 2012 Olympic silver medallist Lisa Nordén of Sweden.

The 32-year-old, who in recent times has had to deal with injury problems, will be one of the most experienced women racing.

Another veteran on the women’s start list is Australia’s Erin Densham as she competes in her third event of the year.

France’s Elise Marc is set to compete on home soil at the ITU Para-triathlon World Cup in Besancon ©Getty Images

The season’s first ITU Para-triathlon World Cup is also scheduled to take place tomorrow with French city Besancon playing host.

Home favourite Alexis Hanquinquant is hoping to continue the impressive start he has made to his Para-triathlon career.

The 32-year-old only started competing in the sport last year after having his leg amputated in 2013 following a work accident.

"Before the accident I was already very sporty - I played basketball at a good level and was national champion in combat sport," Hanquinquant said.

"Unfortunately, after my accident, my sports and professional ambitions collapsed.

"I then challenged myself to become a champion in Para-triathlon."

Hanquinquant burst onto the international stage by winning the men’s PT4 open classification at last year’s World Championships in Dutch city Rotterdam.

Those Championships were only his third international event after making his debut in Strathclyde in Scottish county Lanarkshire last June.

The 2016 Besancon World Cup was only Hanquinquant’s second-ever competition and he just missed out on a podium place.

A year later, he is targeting a medal in the PTS4 class.

In other events, Hanquinquant’s compatriot Ahmed Andaloussi will renew his rivalry with Germany’s Benjamin Lenatz in the men’s PTHC category.

Andaloussi finished fourth in the event last year, finishing nearly a minute ahead of fifth-placed Lenatz.

The difference between the pair was much closer in Australian city Gold Coast in April, when Andaloussi beat Lenatz into third by 11 seconds.

In the women’s PTS2 category, France’s Elise Marc will aim to defend her title from last year as she competes in an international event for the first time since finishing fifth at last year’s Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Germany’s Max Gelhaar will go head-to-head with Denmark’s Havard Vatnhamar in the men’s PTS3 classification, while it will be a battle of the Germans in the women’s race, with Nora Hansel looking to improve on last year’s second-place finish against her compatriot Maike Hausberger.