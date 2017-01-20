A British man has died while working on the Khalifa International Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tournament organisers in the Gulf emirate have announced the 40-year-old, who has yet to be named, died yesterday after falling from a suspended platform.

A statement issued by Belgian construction company Besix, the main contractor at the stadium along with Qatari company Midmac, said the accident happened when the man was on a platform "designed to manage technical functions relating to sound and light installations".

"For unknown reasons one of the lever hoists supporting the platform failed, causing the fall of the worker, who was wearing all his safety equipment, including the safety harness," the statement reads.

"Sadly, the harness was cut during the fall with a fatal outcome.

"What caused the cut is subject to further investigation."

The man's next of kin has been informed and an investigation into his death has been launched, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy - the body overseeing the organisation of the 2022 World Cup - said in a statement.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss," added the statement.

UK Parliament’s shadow Sports Minister Rosena Allin-Khan told Press Association Sport: "My thoughts go out to the friends and family of the person who tragically died working on a construction site in Qatar.

"This kind of incident is becoming all too common as Qatar prepares to host the World Cup in 2022 and it’s unacceptable that basic health and safety precautions are not being followed.

"FIFA and the Qatari authorities are putting profit before safety.

"New (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino needs to show where his priorities lie, launch an urgent investigation and ensure everything is done to protect workers."

A FIFA spokesperson was quoted as saying by Press Association Sport that the world governing body "deeply regrets" the loss of life, and that the local authorities and the Supreme Committee are investigating the exact circumstances behind the incident.

The conditions for workers refurbishing the stadium attracted attention last year from the rights group Amnesty International ©Getty Images

The Khalifa International Stadium, a multi-purpose venue in Qatar's capital Doha and the home of the national football team, is being increased in size from a current capacity of 40,000 to more than 68,000 and is set to be used up to the quarter-final stage in 2022.

Due for completion in the first quarter of this year, it will be the first stadium ready for the World Cup in five years' time and is also due to host the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Earlier this month, the Commercial Court of Zurich rejected a claim against FIFA over its alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations in connection with the 2022 World Cup.

The Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress, backed by the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV), filed a lawsuit in December, but is was dismissed.

The build-up to the event in 2022 has been littered with suggestions by Amnesty International that FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have persistently done little to address "rampant migrant labour abuse".

An Amnesty International study, entitled The ugly side of the beautiful game: Labour exploitation on a Qatar 2022 World Cup venue, was released in March.

Written by John Ruggie, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts and one of the world's foremost human rights experts, it made 25 recommendations to FIFA, including that tournaments already awarded should be moved to different host countries if human rights abuses continued.

Approximately 5,100 construction workers from Nepal, India and Bangladesh are building stadiums in the wealthy Gulf nation.

FIFA head Infantino announced in April that a panel would be created by FIFA to oversee working conditions at World Cup sites in a bid to allay growing human rights concerns.

In what was his first working trip to the country, which was controversially awarded the rights to the competition in December 2010, Infantino revealed the group would include "relevant sectors of civil society and other relevant FIFA stakeholders".

Qatar 2022 World Cup organisers admitted for the first time in October that there had been a "work-related fatality" on a construction site.

Anil Kumar Pasman, a 29-year-old Nepalese labourer, died after being struck by a truck at Al Wakrah Stadium.