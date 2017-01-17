Rio 2016 Olympic champions Niccolò Campriani and Anna Korakaki have been named as the winners of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooter of the Year awards.

Campriani has won the men’s award for the second time in his career, with the Italian having already received the honour back in 2012.

The 29-year-old became the most successful rifle shooter in Olympic history after winning men’s 10 metres gold, before defending the 50m three positions title he had earned at London 2012.

He had also earned 10m air rifle silver in London.

"Once again the ISSF Shooter of the Year nomination caught me by surprise,” said Campriani.

“I had amazing performances at the Olympic Games, but I can't say the same for the rest of the season.

“I want to believe that all the bad finals that I had in the past four years, all the mistakes and the eighth places, gave me the knowledge and the tools to face the Games in Rio.



"It's a message of hope for all my fellow shooters: don't give up on your dreams, no matter how tough it may look.”

Greek shooter Anna Korakaki earned the women's award after winning two medals at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Korakaki scooped the women’s award after becoming the first Greek shooter to win an Olympic medal for 120 years, following Ioannis Phrangoudis earning gold and bronze at the first modern Olympics.

The 20-year-old won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at Rio 2016, before going on to claim the 25m pistol gold.

She would also claim two silver medals at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, before winning gold and silver in Suhl, Germany.

At the World Cup Final in Bologna, Korakaki would win the women’s 25m pistol event, before coming second in the 10m competition.

The awards were handed out after a vote of the ISSF Coaches Advisory Committee, the ISSF Athletes Committee and a panel of media representatives.

South Korea’s Jin Jongoh and Vietnam’s Hoang Xuan Vinh would end second and third in the men’s vote, while Germany’s Barbara Engleder and Du Li of China would occupy those positions in the women’s poll.