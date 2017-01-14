Rio 2016 Olympic gymnastics bronze medallist Nile Wilson has suffered a serious ankle injury after a "freak accident" in training on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has sustained what British Gymnastics chief medical officer Chris Tomlinson has described as a “significant lateral ankle ligament injury” and will undergo further tests next week.

Wilson, who won the men's horizontal bar bronze medal at Rio 2016, was was part of Great Britain's best ever Olympic gymnastics performance as the squad claimed seven medals.

“Investigations have revealed no fracture but he does have a significant lateral ankle ligament injury," a statement from Tomlinson said.

"He will be further assessed by the British Gymnastics Medical Team early next week to determine the next steps in his treatment."

Earlier in 2016 Wilson won Great Britain's first high-bar gold medal at the European Championships in Switzerland, with team-mate Kristian Thomas taking silver.

The Yorkshireman also won four meals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Wilson was part of England's gold medal winning all-around team and secured the horizontal bar crown.

Nile Wilson suffered a “significant lateral ankle ligament injury” ©Instagram

He also claimed a parallel bars silver and individual all-around bronze.

"Following a freak accident on Wednesday a scan of my ankle has revealed a serious injury," Wilson said on his Facebook page.

"I am committed to getting back to full fitness as soon as I can.

"The power of my goals are always bigger than the obstacles I face and I will comeback a better gymnast and a better person."

As a result of the setback, Wilson is now in danger of missing both the British Championships in March and the European Championships in Cluj in Romania in April.

“This is obviously a significant setback for Nile at this early point in the Tokyo cycle," added British Gymnastics men’s head national coach, Eddie Van Hoof.

"He will receive the best possible advice and support to assist in his recovery.

"Nile will now focus on the recovery period and we will adjust his programme accordingly.”