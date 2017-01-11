It has claimed the 2016 UEFA European Championships provided a boost of €1.22 billion (£1.06 billion/$1.28 billion) to the French economy.

A study commissioned by the French Ministry of the City, Youth and Sports and conducted by the Centre for Law and Economics of Sport and the Keneo agency looking to measure the short-term impact of the tournament on the national economy said the figure consists of organisation and tourism impacts, with the former mainly being based around expenses incurred by European football’s governing body UEFA.

Keneo was founded by Etienne Thobois, now the chief executive of Paris' bid to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Thobois stood down from the company when he joined Paris 2024.

This organisational impact was found to have provided a €596 million (£516 million/$626 million) boost to France, while a larger figure of €625 million (£541 million/$656 million) came as a result of the influx of visitors to the nation.

Around €75 million (£65 million/$78 million) in additional revenue was claimed to have been generated for the country as a result of the tournament, which took place from June 10 to July 10.

The study investigated the economic impact of the tournament on France ©Getty Images

Just over 2.4 million fans attended matches at the 10 host stadiums during the tournament while 613,000 foreign visitors went to stadiums and fan zones.

British, German and Swiss fans were found to have provided the highest number of tourists, with fans have been asserted to have spent on average 7.9 days in France.

This came despite the build-up to the Championships being dominated by security concerns, in the wake of terrorist attacks on November 13 in 2015, which saw 130 people killed in Paris.

The tournament took place under a state-of-emergency, while crowd trouble affected the group stage.

Portugal emerged as the winners of the Championships for the first time, beating the host nation France in the final with a extra-time strike from Eder giving them a 1-0 victory.

The institute carried out a study last year on Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympics, claiming it could offer a €10.7 billion (£9.3 billion/$11.3 billion) boost to the French economy should they be awarded the Games.