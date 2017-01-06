Two-time Olympic silver medal-winning canoeist Richard Hounslow has retired from the sport.

The 35-year-old Briton finished runner-up in the men’s slalom C2 event with partner David Florence at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

He also became world champion in the C2 in 2013, along with Florence, and won numerous European and World Cup medals.

"Canoeing has been my life for as long as I can remember," Hounslow said.

"I have loved most of it, hated some of it, but will miss it all.

"I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream.

"It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."

Originally a men’s kayaker, Hounslow finished fourth in the K1 at the 2007 World Championships and medalled the following year in the World Cup series.

He then became one of the first slalom canoeists to double up in both the men’s K1 and C2, joining forces with Florence in 2009, in the back of the boat.

Richard Hounslow partnered David Florence to Olympic silver medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

At London 2012, Hounslow was one of only a handful of athletes to compete in both kayaking and canoeing events, finishing 12th in K1 before going on to take the silver medal in C2.

A month after the World Championships held at the Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross in September 2015, Hounslow retired from K1 to step his efforts to win C2 gold at Rio 2016.

While he and Florence ultimately had to settle for silver, pipped by the narrowest of margins by the Slovakian cousins Ladislav and Peter Skantar, the British duo were the only men’s boat across the three events to retain a place on the Olympic podium between London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Having brought the curtain down on a career that spanned 26 years, Hounslow now plans to take some time out to decide on his future direction.

"Richard has made a massive impact in canoe slalom both at British and international level and has been one of only a handful of athletes to successfully double up and compete in multiple events at Olympic level, which in two different boats is no mean feat," said canoe slalom head coach Paul Ratcliffe.

"He has been a consummate professional throughout and his partnership with David Florence has been second to none.

"With a C2 World Championship title and two back-to-back Olympic silver medals the highlights, he is one of GB’s most decorated athletes of all time and a great role model for our aspiring youngsters."