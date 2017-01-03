Experienced official Gerwyn Owen has been appointed Chef de Mission of the Welsh team for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas.

Commonwealth Games Wales (CGW) confirmed Owen would perform the role at the event, due to take place from July 19 to 23, on a voluntary basis in addition to his full-time employment as academy manager for Disability Sport Wales.

Owen will also serve as deputy Chef de Mission and team manager of the Welsh contingent at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast next year.

He is expected to work closely with Nicola Phillips, the Chef de Mission of the Wales team at Gold Coast 2018, to "ensure that the ethos, look and feel are mirrored at both youth and senior levels and to ensure athletes have similar support and experience at both events".

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to be offered the role of Chef de Mission for team Wales at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas in 2017," Owen said.

"I am grateful to Commonwealth Games Wales for this opportunity, as well as my employers Disability Sport Wales for their support for this role over for the next 10 months.

"Ultimately my role is to lead team Wales out in the Bahamas, and creating the right environment for them on and off the field.

"For most of the young people this will be their first multi-sport international event, and I want them to learn and benefit in many ways from it.

"I hope the experience I have accumulated over the years will hold me in good stead for this challenge."

A total of 48 countries and territories have been invited to compete in The Bahamas were revealed last month.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will be the biggest international sporting event ever to be staged in The Bahamas and the largest-ever edition of the Games with up to 1,300 athletes aged 14 to 18 set to participate.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will be the largest-ever edition of the event ©Getty Images

A total of 94 medals will be contested across athletics, beach soccer, boxing, road cycling, judo, rugby sevens, swimming, tennis and beach volleyball.

It will also be the first time women’s boxing and judo for both men and women have been presented at a Commonwealth Youth Games.

"We are really excited to have Gerwyn as our next Chef de Mission for team Wales at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games," CGW chief executive Chris Jenkins said.

"He has an excellent track record of working with up and coming Welsh athletes through his work with Disability Sport Wales as well as experience of working within a Games environment.

"The Commonwealth Youth Games play a major part in nurturing young talent, and gives young people the opportunity to compete for Wales in the international arena.

"Our young Welsh athletes performed excellently at last year’s Youth Games in Samoa, bringing 9 medals home to Wales.

"With Gerwyn at the helm, I have no doubt that the 2017 team will enjoy the same level of success, if not greater.

"All of us at Commonwealth Games Wales welcome him on board and look forward to working with him."