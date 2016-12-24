Hosts cities across Japan have today celebrated 1,000 days to go until the 2019 Rugby World Cup as organisers look ahead to what they anticipate to be an important year of preparation in 2017.

The 1,000-days-to-go milestone was marked by host cities across the Asian nation undertaking a number of rugby participation and promotional activities.

The famous Tokyo Tower was lit up in the Rugby World Cup 2019 colours while a countdown clock in was unveiled in Kamaishi.

Other events held included a tag rugby festival in Saitama, a photo exhibition in Oita and several promotional activities at matches in the Top League, the highest level of rugby competition in Japan, in Shizuoka, Aichi and Fukuoka.

Events were also staged in Yokohama, Osaka, Kobe, Kumamoto, Sapporo and other locations.

World Rugby has assured pivotal milestones will be delivered next year, when it says the "showcase event will come to life for the Japanese public and fans around the world".

The network of team camps are due to be selected early in 2017, while the pool draw is scheduled to take place in Kyoto on May 10, triggering the match schedule and ticketing programme that will underpin the delivery of Asia's first Rugby World Cup.

"It is going to be the year when fans can really start to plan their Rugby World Cup experience as the pools, the match schedule and the ticketing programme will all be known," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"So it's going to be an important year for event planning.

"Rugby World Cup plays a significant role in inspiring the next generation of rugby players and fans and a key objective of Asia's first Rugby World Cup is to grow sustainable participation in Japan and throughout the entire continent."

Several promotional activities were held at matches in the Top League, the highest level of rugby competition in Japan ©Rugby World Cup/Twitter

The 64-year-old added: "Next year, in partnership with Asia Rugby, we will be formally launching our IMPACT Beyond 2019 legacy programme, an ambitious project to deliver one million new participants to the game in Asia by 2020 and the infrastructure to support them.

"As we enter a pivotal year for the tournament, I am pleased to say that preparation is on track and the solid foundations for the delivery of a successful event are very much in place.

"With 75 per cent of Japan's population within an hour of a Rugby World Cup 2019 host venue, this will be a tournament for all of Japan.

"We continue to work in full partnership with our friends and colleagues at Japan Rugby 2019 to deliver a ground-breaking event that is great for Japan, great for Asia and great for the global game."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 20 to November 2 and will see 20 teams battle it out for the title.

Twelve of those have already been finalised with Argentina, Australia, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales automatically qualified courtesy of finishing in the top three of their pools at the 2015 World Cup in England.

The remaining eight spots will be determined via the global qualification process that kicked off earlier this year.

"The entire rugby family in Japan is celebrating 1,000 days to go before we host what we hope will be an exceptional Rugby World Cup," Akira Shimazu, chief executive of the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee, added.

"We are progressing well towards that goal and we know that 2017 will be an important year for the tournament.

"In May, we will stage the pool draw in Kyoto and that will be followed closely by the announcement of the match schedule and the ticketing programme.

"The deadline for applications from cities wishing to become team camps was December 22 and we are very pleased with the number and quality of those applications.

"It shows how the tournament is capturing the imagination of people all across Japan.

"JR (Japan Rugby) 2019, together with the JRFU (Japan Rugby Football Union) and the RWC (Rugby World Cup) 2019 host cities, have planned various events to celebrate 1,000 days to go and we are inviting all people in Japan to enjoy this special moment with us."