A horse has failed a drugs test following an event in Mexico in October, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has confirmed.

Samples taken from Petite Fleur 6, which was ridden by Mexico’s Andres Arozarena at the Concours de Saut International (CSI) 4* event in Coapexpan on October 14, came back positive for Piroxicam.

The horse and rider finished second in the speed class held on the second day of action.

Petite Fleur 6 failed a drugs test and has been suspended for two months. Rider Andres Arozarena has also been suspended ©Getty Images

A provisional suspension has been handed to Arozarena while Petite Fleur 6 has been suspended for two months.

Piroxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug used for the treatment of rheumatic disorders.

It is a banned substance under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations.