A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the International Federation of Sport for Para-athletes with an Intellectual Disability (Inas) to develop para-hockey across the world.

The two organisations have agreed to work together to increase the amount of people with intellectual disabilities playing the sport as they bid to earn a place on the Paralympic Games programme in future.

It is hoped the MoU will help provide more opportunities to get involved with para-hockey.

As part of the agreement, the FIH will implement a number of “measures relating to governance, regulation and administration”.

This will include anti-doping and criteria on ensuring the sport is not tainted by corruption.

The FIH and the Inas are now set to conduct a global audit to monitor participation figures, while a “concerted effort” will be made to promote para-hockey among the FIH’s 137 member associations and the 78 member organisations of Inas.

The eventual aim is to integrate para-hockey competitions onto the sport’s international calendar, the FIH said, with a view to introducing continental events and World Cups.

The partnership comes as part of the FIH’s 10-year strategic plan, dubbed the Hockey Revolution, which was launched after the sport was nearly cut from the Olympic Games in 2013.

“This is an exciting time for our sport and in particular para-hockey,” FIH President Narinder Batra said.

“The signing of this MoU with Inas outlines our commitment to the development and promotion of this discipline and provides yet another example of hockey’s inclusivity, a key component of our 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy.

“We look forward to working with Inas to create a solid structure aimed at increasing access to para-hockey over the coming years.”

Further details about the development of para-hockey are due to be released in the near future.

“We are delighted to be working with FIH in the coming years,” Inas President Amaury Russo said.

“Signing this MoU is a significant step for both organisations and the sport of para-hockey.

“We know that there are thousands of people already engaged with this discipline and now, together with FIH, we can really push on with developing opportunities globally through a professionally structured, long-term strategy.”