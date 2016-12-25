The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has launched three new websites.

According to the governing body, the new pages have been designed with "the broader badminton community in mind and link with other BWF websites".

One of the new sites focuses on the World Championships, offering "a journey into the history" of the BWF's flagship tournament.

As well as scores, information is available on past winners with the site also featuring news articles on recent Championships.

Information on the next edition of the tournament, in Glasgow in Scotland, is also available and fans can book their tickets for the event at the Emirates Arena, which will take place between August 21 and 27 in 2017.

The second of the new sites focuses on The Sudirman Cup, the BWF's World Mixed Team Championships.

The BWF World Championships is the focus of one of the new websites ©Getty Images

The 2017 edition of the event will take place in Gold Coast in Australia, the host city of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Education is the theme of the third new website, which caters to stakeholders including players and coaches.

The idea is to present a "gateway" to various courses and training programmes.

Coaches can download education materials, including manuals and instructional videos, for free and can register for future updates.

An Olympic Games-dedicated website was launched by the BWF before Rio 2016 in August.